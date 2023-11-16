Image: Sojudao and Heartconnects
Gamers Night

By Haps Staff

A networking and freestyle hip hop on video game beats event will take place at Ol’55 this Friday night at 9 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend at this ultimate spot for gaming enthusiasts including G-Star attendees.

Event Information

Location: OL’55, B1, 26 Yongsoro19beon-gil, Nam-gu, Busan (지번) 대연동 60-4

Highlights:

  1. Level Up Your Squad: Connect with fellow gamers, share tips, and discover your next co-op partner—adding an extra life to your Friday night!
  2. Let the Beat DROP: Join a freestyle hip-hop showdown at 10:00 PM, featuring beats from your favorite games. Submit your preferred video game soundtrack and freestyle live—it’s your cherished game music, but with a live groove!

RSVP: Click here

 

