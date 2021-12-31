Gang Leader Arrested on Gambling Charges

The Felony Investigation Unit of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency arrested a 59-year-old gang leader on charges of opening gambling venues at an office and a residence and booked 4 accomplices without detention for helping with surveillance and other activities.

The suspects are charged with running gambling houses from office and residential spaces near Busan and Chungnam dealing billions of won and collecting tens of millions of won in fees and avoiding police crackdowns for 6 months since December last year

The police investigation also found that the gang leader had approached a man in his 50’s in November 2019 to collect a total of 60.9 billion won by saying he could bring a Chinese man to transplant a kidney.