Gang-Related Assaults Rise in Seomyeon and Haeundae Districts

A series of violent incidents believed to involve gangsters have recently occurred in Seomyeon and Haeundae, two of Busan’s busiest districts, causing heightened public anxiety according to local media reports.

Busanjin Police Station reported on the 27th that two men were booked on charges of violating the Act on Punishment of Violence, and an investigation is underway.

The men are accused of assaulting two individuals, including a man in his 40s, in Bujeon-dong, Busanjin-gu, around 2 a.m. on the 24th. The assault, which lasted about 10 minutes, was reportedly triggered by mere eye contact.

The assailants, who claimed to be members of an organized crime group, attacked the man in the middle of the street, then entered a store to further threaten and assault his group. The victim was left unconscious from the attack and required hospitalization for severe facial injuries, necessitating surgery. The police responded to the incident, documented the suspects’ personal information, and released them.

Earlier, on April 24, approximately 10 organized crime members engaged in a group brawl in U-dong, Haeundae-gu, alarming local merchants and residents. The initial altercation involved two individuals and escalated into a group fight involving weapons retrieved from a nearby restaurant.

The police’s inadequate initial response to this first report has been criticized, as they left the scene, allowing the fight to intensify.

A police official emphasized the seriousness of these cases, noting the severe injuries inflicted on an ordinary citizen in a busy downtown area. The cases have been transferred to the criminal task force for rigorous and swift investigation.