Gangseo-gu to Create Artificial Waterfall in Jisa Park

Gangseo-gu will tear down an existing old stage in Jisa Park and remodel it with an artificial waterfall.

The creation of the waterfall is expected to bring a revitalization of the park as well as improve the park’s landscape.

Construction of the waterfall is expected to be finished in August.

The length of the waterfalls will be 16.1 meters with a height of 1.8 meters to 4.2 meters.

It will be built to link with an existing water play area and will serve as a resting place for Jisa-dong residents who are lacking many tour facilities in the area.

