Garosu-gil Selected Best “Tree Street” in Korea for 2020

Garosu-gil in Haeundae was selected as the top “tree street” in Korea for 2020.

The Korea Forest Service announced its awards yesterday for the “2020 Green City Practices” for urban forests and areas that provide rest, healing, and vitality.

The project was made to reduce fine dust and emissions while promoting green cities and healthy life benefits.

The 1.7-kilometer section which stretches from U-dong Port intersection to Dongbaek intersection received the grand prize for its ability to create a multi-layered look by alternating large and small trees with flowers.

Three places in the country were recognized as best in the category along with Garosu-gil. The others included Incheon’s World Peace Forest and Wonju’s Chomakgol Neighborhood Park.