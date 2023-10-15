Gas Prices Decrease for the First Time in 14 Weeks

National gasoline and diesel prices recently experienced their first decline in 14 weeks.

However, the surge in international oil prices by nearly 6% raised concerns about the potential mixed trends in domestic oil prices going forward.

According to Offinet, a Korea National Oil Corporation-operated oil price information disclosure service, the average selling price of regular gasoline nationwide was 1,788.3 won, marking a 7.7-point decrease from the previous week.

Diesel prices also dropped by 3.8 won compared to the previous week, returning to the 1,600 won range.

Busan witnessed a 12.2 won decline in gasoline prices and a 5.0 won reduction in diesel prices, signaling a downward trend for the first time in 13 weeks.

The recent drop in international oil prices was attributed to Iran’s denial of involvement in Hamas attacks, increased US crude oil inventories, and persistent US inflation.

Although Dubai oil prices declined by $1.5 to $87.8 per barrel, the international price of gasoline rose by $0.8 to $92.6, while diesel prices fell by $3.8 to $116.1.

While the Korea Petroleum Association anticipates a potential decline in domestic gasoline and diesel prices in the following week due to the recent international price drop, the price of West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil for November delivery surged to $87.69 per barrel, representing the highest level since October 3rd and a 5.77% increase for the week.