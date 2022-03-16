Gas Prices Hit Ten Year High in Busan

Due to sanctions on Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine, international oil prices have fluctuated significantly while the average gasoline price in Busan exceeded 2,000 won per liter for the first time in about 10 years.

As of 4 pm on Tuesday, the average price of regular gasoline in Busan rose by 10.55 won compared to the previous day to 2,003.95 won per liter. The highest price was found at a gas station in Yeongdo-gu, selling for 2,268 won per liter.

The central government will tentatively extend its oil tax cut of 20 percent by another 3 months until July.