NewsBusan News

Gas Prices Hit Ten Year High in Busan

BeFM News

Due to sanctions on Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine, international oil prices have fluctuated significantly while the average gasoline price in Busan exceeded 2,000 won per liter for the first time in about 10 years.

As of 4 pm on Tuesday, the average price of regular gasoline in Busan rose by 10.55 won compared to the previous day to 2,003.95 won per liter. The highest price was found at a gas station in Yeongdo-gu, selling for 2,268 won per liter.

The central government will tentatively extend its oil tax cut of 20 percent by another 3 months until July.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
13.8 ° C
13.8 °
13.8 °
56 %
2kmh
99 %
Wed
14 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
9 °
Sun
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 