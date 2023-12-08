Busan News

Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop

By Haps Staff

International oil prices have experienced a six-day consecutive decline, reaching $69 per barrel, the lowest since June 27.

With the continuous decline in international oil prices, domestic oil prices, including gasoline, are anticipated to follow suit, stabilizing in a downward trend. The usual lag of two to three weeks is expected before international oil price trends impact domestic gasoline and diesel prices.

The average gasoline price at gas stations nationwide, as reported by Offinet, fell to 1,641.2 won per liter in the fourth week of November, marking an 8-week consecutive decline since the second week of the previous month.

In the Busan area, the average gasoline price dropped to 1,596.16 won per liter, dipping below 1,600 won for the first time in approximately five months.

