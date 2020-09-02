Gavi Announces New Fall Specials

Gavi Wine Restaurant in Haeundae has announced its new specials for fall.

The new specials include Vegan Tuesdays, a Glass Wine Appreciation Special, and Live Music every other Saturday.



Vegan Tuesdays will offer a 10% discount on our vegan and vegetarian dishes.



Glass Wine Appreciation offers wine by the glass for any bottle priced under 75,000 won, usually running between 6,000 to 10,000 won. For this special, they will offer a Sparkling, a Red, and a White varietal at 6,000 won per glass.



Also, starting Saturday, September 19, at 7 pm, Gavi Wine Restaurant will host live Jazz Music with Dr. Robert Coates biweekly.

