Gavi to Host Georgian Wine Tasting Event July 25th

Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae has announced it will host a special Georgian Wine Tasting Event featuring Nekresi Estate Wine in English on July 25th at 6:30 p.m.

According to the announcement, they have a five-course meal with five Nekresi Varietals; a new wine will be paired with each new course which are an appetizer cheese platter, a salad, a pasta, a steak, and a dessert course.

Vegan and Vegetarian dishes are available.

Plus, for this event only, the owner of Nekresi Estate will provide a special, free of charge, new varietal for your tasting enjoyment.

Cost for the event is 120,000 won and seats are limited to 20 visitors.

You can call Gavi Wine Restaurant at 051-808-1655 to place your reservation or check out their website at www.gaviwinerestaurant.com.