Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

'Gaya Royal Palace Wedding' to Take Place April 27 in Gimhae

By Haps Staff

The Gimhae Gaya Theme Park is set to host the ‘Gaya Royal Palace Wedding,’ on April 27th to enrich tourism and underscore Gimhae’s identity as a Gaya cultural hub during the Visit Gimhae Year celebrations.

Taking place at the park’s Gaya Royal Palace Taegeukjeon at 2 p.m., this event offers more than a mere venue for a traditional wedding.

It promises unique theme performances, narrative showcases, and interactive experiences, inviting both tourists and locals to partake in the union of a king and queen.

As part of Gimhae’s shift towards content-based tourism, the event aims to establish itself as a premier cultural tourism program, showcasing the richness of Gaya culture.

Leveraging resources from the Gimhae Cultural Foundation, including authentic Gaya costumes from the opera Queen Heo, the event seeks to immerse participants in a truly memorable experience.

The inaugural ‘King’s Wedding’ draws inspiration from the legendary tale of King Suro and Queen Heo, welcoming multicultural couples to take center stage.

Couples residing in Gimhae, regardless of age or marital status, are encouraged to apply by submitting their stories and applications to [email protected] between March 11th and March 25th.

Special benefits, including support for wedding expenses, await first-time participants.

blank
