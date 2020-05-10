Gaya Spirit: Iron and Tune

A Joint Special Exhibition of the Busan Museum and National Museum of Korea.
The Busan Museum reopened to the public starting on an hourly online reservation basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Online reservations are available and if the number of online reservations is insufficient, on-site admission is possible.
Event Information
Period: April 7 – May 31, 2020
Venue: Busan Museum
Opening Hours: Tue to Sun 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
(Closed every Monday and January 1)
Free admission
For more info.: (051) 610-7141
Notice
Opening hours are from 9 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Sunday (No night openings)
Visitors and all working staff at the venue are required to wear face masks inside the venue.
Hand sanitizer is available at the venue.
The staff will measure visitors’ temperatures with a non-contact thermometer.