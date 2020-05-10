Image: Busan Museum
Events

Gaya Spirit: Iron and Tune

Haps Staff

A Joint Special Exhibition of the Busan Museum and National Museum of Korea.

The Busan Museum reopened to the public starting on an hourly online reservation basis to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Online reservations are available and if the number of online reservations is insufficient, on-site admission is possible.

Event Information

 

Period: April 7 – May 31, 2020

Venue: Busan Museum

Opening Hours: Tue to Sun 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

(Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

For more info.: (051) 610-7141

Notice

Opening hours are from 9 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Sunday (No night openings)

Visitors and all working staff at the venue are required to wear face masks inside the venue.

Hand sanitizer is available at the venue.

The staff will measure visitors’ temperatures with a non-contact thermometer.

Travel

