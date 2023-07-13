Image: Gimhae City
Gaya Theme Park in Gimhae Introduces Nighttime Opening Hours for Summer

Gimhae Gaya Theme Park, operated by the Gimhae Cultural Foundation, is introducing nighttime opening hours for the summer vacation season.

Starting from July 15th until August 20th, the Gaya Theme Park will be open on weekend nights, allowing visitors to enjoy various nighttime activities until 8 pm. During the period of July 28th to August 6th, when the heat is more intense, the park will extend its opening hours until 9 pm on both weekdays and weekends.

To enhance the nighttime experience, the park has prepared several exciting plans. Visitors will receive complimentary luminous bracelets on a first-come, first-served basis as a special gift. Additionally, a “Nighttime Special Discount Event” will be held, offering up to a 38% discount on performances and experiences after 4 pm on weekends.

At night, the park will feature a captivating “night-specialized photo zone” adorned with colorful lighting along the Gaya Palace and promenade. Furthermore, local artists can showcase their talent through busking performances during the evening hours.

A highlight of the nighttime opening will be the “3rd Gaya Citizens’ Song Festival” and a magnificent fireworks display, scheduled for August 19th (Saturday) at 7 pm, creating a memorable finale for this special occasion.

blank
