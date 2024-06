Genesis BB.Q has announced a price increase for 23 of its chicken menu items, effective June 4.

The average price hike will be 6.3%. Initially, the company planned to implement the increase on May 23, but it was delayed twice, first to May 31 and then to the current date.

Food and restaurant companies cite the inevitability of price hikes due to rising material costs, increased oil prices, and the fluctuating won-dollar exchange rate.