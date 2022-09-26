Genesis Sponsor the Official Vehicle for the 2022 Presidents Cup

The Genesis brand announced on the 26th that it had successfully sponsored the official vehicle for the US PGA Tour ‘Presidents Cup 2022’, a men’s golf competition between the US team and the international team (excluding Europe).

The tournament was held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA for four days from September 22 to 25 local time. It was the US team’s 12th victory and the ninth consecutive win since 2005.

Genesis supported a total of 77 vehicles, including the GV80, GV70, and GV60 SUV lineups, along with the G80 and G90 sedans, helping game officials and players move, and also attracted the attention of local customers by exhibiting vehicles in the stadium.

In particular, this year, Lee Kyung-hoon, Kim Si-woo, Lim Seong-jae, and Kim Joo-hyeong participated, attracting attention with the largest number of Korean players participating since the event began.

Of the 12.5 points accumulated by the international team, the contribution of the Korean player was 7.5 points. Individually, Siwoo Kim, who recorded 3 wins and 1 loss, led the international team, Seongjae Lim had 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, Kyunghoon Lee had 2 wins and 1 loss, and Joohyung Kim had 2 wins and 3 losses.

A Genesis official said, “By providing the ‘2022 Presidents Cup’ ceremonial vehicle in which the best players from various countries participated, we supported the players so that they could show their skills to the fullest and the organizers of the tournament could operate it smoothly. We will expand our recognition as a luxury brand by sponsoring various large-scale golf tournaments.”

Genesis, which signed an official vehicle sponsorship agreement for the Presidents Cup in 2021, plans to continue sponsoring vehicles for the 2024 Presidents Cup to be held in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and the 2026 Presidents Cup to be held in Medina, Illinois, USA.

Meanwhile, Genesis, which has been interested in and sponsoring golf since the brand was launched, will hold the KPGA ‘2022 Genesis Championship’ to be held at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea located in Songdo, Incheon from October 6 to October 9.

Genesis introduced ‘Genesis Point’, a tour point prize system for the first time in the history of the Korean men’s golf tours, and has been supporting the KPGA Korea Tour since 2016 and ‘Genesis Championship’ since 2017.