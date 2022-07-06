Genesis Strengthens its Position in the European Market by Sponsoring the 2022 Scottish Open

The ‘2022 Genesis Scottish Open’, the first golf tournament officially sponsored by Genesis in Europe, will be held at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian, Scotland on the 7th local time and will be held until the 10th.

The Genesis Scottish Open is Europe’s highest level competition, which started in 1972 and is held every year at the links course in Scotland in the first week of July.

This is the first historic event jointly hosted by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour under a strategic alliance.

75 players from the US Professional Golf Tour, 75 players from the DP World Tour , and 6 invited players will participate. 14 of the world’s top 15 players, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 3 Jon Rahm, No. 4 Collin Morikawa, and No. 5 Justin Thomas.

DP World Tours CEO Keith Pelley said: “ We are delighted to be the first co-host of both tours and Genesis to sponsor the title, ushering in a new era in Scotland’s historic golf tournament. We look forward to taking the Scottish Open, which became the Rolex series in 2017, to a new level once again. ”

PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan said, “ We would like to thank Genesis for its key role as a partner in this historic event. At the same time, it is a very meaningful event that continues the competition between the FedEx Cup and the DP World Tour season, and a new history will be written at The Renaissance Club, which is known to fans more than anywhere else in the world. ”

A large number of Korean players will also participate in the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. 2021 Scottish Open winner Lee Min-woo, Lim Seong-jae and Lee Kyung-hoon active on the PGA Tour will participate, along with the Korea Professional Golf Association (KPGA) Korean Tour 2021 Genesis Championship winner Lee Jae-kyung, 2021 Genesis Points Grand Prize player Kim Joo-Hyung, this year’s KPGA Tour Bio Kim, who has two wins, participates as a Genesis guest.

The total prize money of this competition is 8 million dollars, and the winner of the competition will be presented with prize money of 1.44 million dollars and a GV70 electric model as a prize. In addition, the first hole-in-one player and caddy on the 17th hole will receive a GV70 motorized model and a GV60 as a reward, respectively.

In addition to the prize money, Genesis will support about 140 Genesis vehicles for the movement of the squad and the operation of the competition during the competition period. Furthermore, by operating an on-site test drive promotion, the company plans to actively inform players and golf fans of the excellent product qualities of Genesis.

Genesis helps players move safely by providing vehicle support, and provides the ‘ Players & Caddies Cafe ‘, a dedicated rest area for players and caddies. In addition, through various programs such as providing Genesis concierge services to players and their families, consideration was given to players to compete in the best condition.

The ‘Genesis Lounge’ will be prepared for visitors, and the Genesis brand experience will be delivered along with fine dining and snacks to up to 150 customers a day.

Genesis plans to further enhance its brand image by supporting children’s golf development through a partnership with the Steven Gallacher Foundation, and communicating with the local community through fundraising activities for charities.

Jae-Hoon Jang, President of Genesis, said, “ I am very pleased that Genesis is sponsoring the Genesis Scottish Open, the first co-hosted event of the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.” With this, we will provide a differentiated brand experience unique to Genesis in Europe, the home of golf. ”

Meanwhile , Genesis has provided a differentiated brand experience unique to Genesis by sponsoring world-class golf tournaments . This year, starting with the Genesis Invitational ( February ) , we sponsor top-level golf tournaments such as the Genesis Scottish Open (July ) , the Presidents Cup (September ) , and the Genesis Championship ( October ) . Through this, the brand’s global status will be strengthened, and at the same time, it will help Korean male golf players advance into overseas games, solidifying their position as a facilitator .