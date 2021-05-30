Gennady Ryabkov, Consul-General of Russia in Busan Meets With Mayor Park

Busan Mayor Park Hyung-jun met with Russian Consul General in Busan Gennady G. Ryabkov. at 3:30 pm on May 28th.

Mayor Park thanked the Russian Consul General for visiting to celebrate his inauguration.

“This year marks the 31st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Korea and Russia. Although Busan is geographically located in the farthest position from the Korean Peninsula to Russia, it has formed the closest relationship in practical exchanges.”

In addition, he said that cultural exchange is as important as an economic exchange in order to bring countries closer and closer to each other. He hoped that active cultural exchanges with sister cities Vladivostok and St. Petersburg would take place again as before when the COVID-19 situation stabilized.

“I think direct exchanges between people are important. We hope that Busan City and the consulate will work together to overcome the coronavirus as soon as possible, and we will be able to exchange actively again in the near future,” Ryabkov said.

Mayor Park Hyung-jun also discussed how Busan and Vladivostok will play a very important role when the Arctic Route is developed and to find active cooperation in the field of logistics as well as medical care and the arts.