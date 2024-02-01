Geochang-gun Invites Locals to Experience Free Traditional Korean Games at Iris Garden

Geochang-gun in Gyeongnam province is holding a month-long event offering free traditional Korean game experiences at Geochang Iris Garden through the 29th of February.

Interested participants can sign up for the winter traditional play experience program, featuring activities like kite flying and tuho play, at the Geochang Changpowon Information Center.

Registration is open from Tuesday to Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and rental time is set at 1 hour for kite flying and 30 minutes for tuho play.

The initiative aims to spark interest in traditional folk games while bringing vitality to Geochang Iris Garden.

Beyond the folk games, Iris Garden provides various attractions, including winter migratory bird observation at the Hwanggang Observatory Garden and leisurely walks amidst diverse tropical plants in the Tropical Botanical Garden.

Throughout March, Geochang Iris Garden will host diverse programs, offering ecological experiences with ecological interpreters and engaging in plant material crafts suitable for people of all ages and backgrounds.