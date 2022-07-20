Geochang International Theater Festival Begins This Friday

The ‘2022 32nd Geochang International Theater Festival’ with the theme of ‘Nature, Human, Theater’ will be held for 15 days from the 22nd to the 5th of next month in the area of ​​Suseungdae, Geochang-gun.

Geochang International Theater Festival is an outdoor theater festival that started as the October Theater Festival in 1989 and has continued its 32-year tradition. This year’s theater festival is significant in that it will be held for the first time in four years since 2018 as a result of the participation and efforts of all actors, citizens of Geochang-gun, and the audience as protagonists.

The Geochang International Theater Festival consists of various programs such as the opening and closing ceremonies, invitational performances at home and abroad, domestic and overseas fringe performances, domestic competition performances, and experience events.

The opening ceremony will be held on the 22nd at 7:30 p.m. on the special underwater stage of Suseungdae, Geochang-gun, with a pre-ceremonial performance by the Geochang Traditional Arts Performing Company, followed by an opening declaration, performance introduction, and opening performance.

The opening performance ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Geochang’ was produced with the motif of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and artists from the Geochang area, including theater festival participants and students from Geochang Theater High School, will participate.

This year’s theater festival includes official invitation performances from the United States and Greece, fringe performances from France, Mongolia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Slovakia, and the African Union, official invitation performances from 20 domestic organizations, and fringe performances from 21 groups, and 7 group competition performances. A total of 75 performances will be held by 56 groups.

The works are composed of various genres such as solo play, madang play, family play, music play, musical, dance, mime, and circus.

Various experience halls such as face painting, nail painting, strawberry cheongade making, and mask decoration that can be enjoyed with the family will add to the fun of the festival.