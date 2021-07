Geochang-gu in Gyeongsangnam-do has canceled the 31st edition of the Geochang International Theater Festival.

The cancellation comes after five employees of the Cultural Foundation tested positive for COVID-19 while other members of the staff have been put in self-quarantine.

The festival was scheduled from July 30 through August 7th around the Suseungdae area.

60 performances and 48 works were scheduled at the event.