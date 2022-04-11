Geoje Bay Ecological Trail and Gandeokcheon Ecological Theme Road Completed

Geoje City announced that it has completed the Geoje Bay Ecological Trail and Gandeokcheon Ecological Theme Road, which were promoted as one of the eco-green tourism resource development projects selected in 2021.

Gandokcheon, which originates from Mt. Baekam, flows through the fields of Oegan Village, and flows into Geoje Bay, has a reed colony formed on the downstream side, maintaining an excellent ecological environment where seagulls, ducks, and migratory birds visit each time as a breeding ground for young fish.

Geoje City utilizes this ecological environment to create unique attractions such as walking trails, photo zones, and healing rest areas in Geoje Bay and Gandokcheon Stream.