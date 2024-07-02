Geoje Botanical Garden Celebrates 2 Million Visitors Milestone

Geoje Botanical Garden reached a significant milestone, surpassing 2 million cumulative visitors as of 1 p.m. on June 30, since its opening on January 17, 2020.

This achievement comes approximately 20 months after welcoming its 1 millionth visitor on October 20, 2022.

The garden’s popularity can be attributed to its diverse attractions, including the Jungle Dome, Jungle Tower, a café adjacent to the garden, various experiential activities at the Plant Culture Center, and year-round exhibitions and performances.