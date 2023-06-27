Geoje Botanical Garden Introduces a ‘Cooling Fog’ to Combat Summer Heat

Geoje Botanical Garden Jungle Dome in Geoje City has introduced a cooling fog system to combat the summer heat and enhance the visitor experience.

The city invested 110 million won in installing this eco-friendly temperature reduction facility as part of a climate change adaptation project in 2023.

The cooling fog system covers a 70-meter section of the skywalk on the second floor of the Jungle Dome.

It operates for four months from June to September, with flexible hours between 10 am and 5 pm.

By spraying fine water particles and generating negative ions, the system can lower the ambient temperature by up to 10℃ while providing a refreshing and revitalizing atmosphere for visitors.