Geoje Children’s Festival Moved Indoors

In celebration of Children’s Day on May 5, the 2023 Geoje Children’s Festival, hosted by Geoje City and supervised by the Geoje City Children’s Committee, has been moved from the public playground auxiliary stadium to the Geoje Indoor Gymnasium due to rain on the event day.

At the Geoje Children’s Festival, pre-ceremony events, including a martial arts demonstration team performance, children’s choir singing nursery rhymes, a commemorative ceremony, a performance stage with multicultural traditional dance performances, Taekwondo demonstrations, and magic performances are scheduled to take place.

All citizens, including infants and elementary school students, can attend, and admission is free.