Geoje City Launches Accessible Beach for Disabled Visitors at Wahyeon Forest Beach

Geoje City has introduced a special beach for disabled individuals at Wahyeon Forest Beach in Irun-myeon, providing an inclusive summer water play environment.

This dedicated beach will be operational through August 18 and offers unique features to enhance accessibility.

Typical white sand beaches pose challenges for wheelchair navigation, making it difficult for disabled visitors to enjoy the sand and sea.

To address this, Geoje City has installed durable white sand mats that are easy for wheelchairs to traverse and resistant to wind and rain, creating a more accessible walking environment.

Additionally, a free beach wheelchair rental service is available, allowing disabled individuals to immerse themselves in the ocean waves with the assistance of helpers.

After enjoying the water, visitors can use the specially designed disabled shower rooms at no charge, though they must bring their own shampoo, towels, and other bathing supplies.

Geoje City continues to welcome vacationers with a pet-friendly beach called “Geoje Daeng Beach” at Myeongsa Beach in Nambu-myeon.

The initiative encourages responsible pet ownership by allowing visitors to exchange a bag of dog waste for a snack at a designated booth.

The beach also features a pet playground and pet paddle boat experience, ensuring a fun and clean environment for all visitors.