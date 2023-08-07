Geoje City Opens a Dog Playground

A dedicated space for pet owners and their furry companions has opened at the Yongsan Shelter, situated near 161-3 Sangdong-dong on Geoje Island.

Spanning approximately 87 pyeong (287㎡), the ‘Dog Playground’ at Yongsan Shelter boasts features like lush natural grass, sturdy fences, engaging playground equipment, comfortable benches, and convenient waste collection boxes.

This canine paradise is accessible year-round, with the exception of late-night hours.

Admission is free for anyone accompanied by a dog. Enclosed within a secure perimeter, the playground grants dogs the freedom to frolic off-leash.

However, it’s essential for companion dogs to be registered as such, and only small to medium-sized dogs measuring under 40 cm from paw to shoulder are permitted. Dogs that are unwell or in heat are not granted entry.

Adherence to operating guidelines is crucial, including △restricting access for children under 13 or infants without adult supervision, having dogs wear a proper identification tag, and refraining from consuming food or beverages within the playground.