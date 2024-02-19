Image: Geoje City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Geoje City Promotes Jeodo and Jisimdo With New Branding

By Haps Staff

Geoje City has announced the completion of its brand identity (BI) development and the enhanced promotion of two key tourist destinations: Jeodo, the resort of the President of the Republic of Korea, and Jisimdo, renowned for its camellia colonies.

The BI project was initiated from October to December 2021 to invigorate tourism on these islands following the transfer of ownership of Jisimdo Island and its subsequent opening. In January, Geoje City successfully registered the trademarks with the Korean Intellectual Property Office.

Image: Geoje City

The Jeodo BI represents the island’s shape and the Blue House’s roof tiles, featuring the slogan “Cheongwhadae, the President’s Rest Area.” It employs a blue-green color scheme and brush-written font to evoke a distinct Korean ambiance.

Image: Geoje City

The Jisimdo BI captures the island’s unique essence by incorporating symbols of camellia and primeval forests, with the slogan “Green sensibility and healing coexist.”

Geoje City aims to boost promotion by integrating the BI into the development of related products and facilities in the future.

blank
Haps Staff
