Geoje City Takes The First Step to Build Jangmok Tourism Complex, A World-Class Healing Tourist Attraction

Geoje City signed a mutual cooperation business agreement with Gyeongnam province and the JMTC consortium, which is the operator of the Jangmok Tourism Complex, at the provincial meeting room of the Gyeongnam Provincial Office to build an international marine tourism base through the success of the Jangmok Tourism Complex.

Through the agreement, each organization completed Geoje City as an international tourism city through the successful creation of the Jangmok Tourism Complex, providing a sustainable regional growth engine along with the shipbuilding industry, and furthermore, so that the southern coast including Geoje Island would become a new marine tourism mecca representing Northeast Asia. decided to work together.

Major areas of cooperation include the successful promotion of the Jangmok Tourism Complex construction project, the promotion of linked projects to expand infrastructure around Jangmok Tourism Complex, the expansion and development of Jangmok Project strategic district including Jangmok Tourism Complex, the activation of South Coast tourism through Geoje, an international tourism city, and Gyeongsangnam-do tourism Discovery of priority projects and other joint development projects.

The Jangmok Tourism Complex is a project to create a healing stay-type resort facility in which nature, science technology, culture, and art are converged in Geoje-si by investing a total of 1.2 trillion won in private capital in the area of ​​Guyeong-ri, Jangmok-myeon, Geoje-si.

The first step is to create accommodation facilities for healing in nature, the second step is to operate courses and programs that allow you to feel the five senses of sight, hearing, smell, touch, and taste, and the third step is to specialize in healing themes.

In the metaverse, an IT platform, a space for virtual experiences will be prepared, and in the fourth stage, a performance hall where you can enjoy K-art culture and a content platform where you can meet various world-class art culture will be created.

In the future, Geoje City and Gyeongsangnam-do will support the successful creation of the Jangmok Tourism Complex through administrative support necessary for the creation of the Jangmok Tourism Complex, expansion of consensus through collecting opinions from local residents, cooperation in expanding infrastructure around the tourism complex, and discovery of local projects linked to the Jangmok Tourism Complex.

As the implementer of the Jangmok Tourism Complex development project, the JMTC Consortium will be in charge of establishing the development plan, promoting the tourism complex development project, and operating after the completion of upper facilities.

Through this agreement, Geoje City expects that it will become a successful model differentiated from existing domestic tourism complexes by creating a stay-type tourism complex specialized in healing and healing that combines nature, science and technology, and culture and art pursued by the Jangmok Tourism Complex.