Geoje City to Open Chuseok Holiday Public Parking Lots For Free

Geoje City will open public parking lots in the city for free during the Chuseok holiday.

There are 30 public parking lots subject to free opening, including 3 parking lots, 2 off-street parking lots, and 25 on-street parking lots.

As many citizens are expected to visit the traditional market, public parking lots for Gohyeon Market and Okpo International Market will be open for five days from September 7 to September 11.

A city official urged citizens to cooperate such as observing parking order, being aware of safety accidents, and taking garbage, as public parking lots are operated autonomously without a parking manager during the free operation period.