Image: Geoje City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Geoje Cultural Heritage Construction Project to Begin Today

By Haps Staff

Geoje City announced the beginning of the “Geoje Cultural Heritage Construction Project” on June 26, following business operators’ successful selection and contracting for architecture, electricity, communications, and firefighting.

The project, slated for completion in May 2025, aims to transform the current Geoje Culture and Arts Center annex building, formerly a hotel, into a vibrant cultural and artistic hub for citizens and artists.

With a total project cost of 11.7 billion won, the remodeled facility will cover a total floor area of 4,139.58㎡ across four floors.

The new cultural space will include an exhibition room and storage area, a culture and arts education room, a performance practice room, a Geoje culture and art archive, and a multi-purpose room.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Major Hurdle Cleared for Jujin Light Park Construction in Yangsan

Ulsan’s Nam-gu District Opens Five Park Water Parks for Summer Season

Korea Destinations: Make Fun Memories at Gyeongnam’s Beaches This Summer

45 Traditional Liquors Exhibition Taking Place at Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Shop

Yangsan City to Open Water Park at Hwangsan Park On July 20

Hadong-gun to Complete Maple-Lined Road and Kkotcheonji Ecological Park

The Latest

City Gears Up to Welcome Summer Tourists

McDonald’s Resumes French Fry Sales After Supply Issues

Mega Mart’s Gijang Branch Relauches as a Food Specialty Mart

Busan Destinations: 8 Fun and Free Activities to Do Around The City

Major Hurdle Cleared for Jujin Light Park Construction in Yangsan

What to Expect at Next Month’s 2024 Busan Step Up Dance Festival

Busan
clear sky
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
83 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Wed
21 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
25 °
Sat
25 °
Sun
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 