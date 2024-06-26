Geoje Cultural Heritage Construction Project to Begin Today

Geoje City announced the beginning of the “Geoje Cultural Heritage Construction Project” on June 26, following business operators’ successful selection and contracting for architecture, electricity, communications, and firefighting.

The project, slated for completion in May 2025, aims to transform the current Geoje Culture and Arts Center annex building, formerly a hotel, into a vibrant cultural and artistic hub for citizens and artists.

With a total project cost of 11.7 billion won, the remodeled facility will cover a total floor area of 4,139.58㎡ across four floors.

The new cultural space will include an exhibition room and storage area, a culture and arts education room, a performance practice room, a Geoje culture and art archive, and a multi-purpose room.