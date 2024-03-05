‘Geoje Island Flower Festival’ Selected as the 2024 Gyeongnam Regional Specialty Festival

Geoje City’s ‘Geoje Island Flower Festival’ was honored with a Grade A designation in the ‘2024 Gyeongsangnam-do Regional Specialized Festival Support Project,’ entitling it to 15 million won in subsidies.

Having been selected as Gyeongnam provinces representative culture and tourism festival for six consecutive years, the festival has become one of Geoje City’s highlights of each year.

Scheduled from October 26 to November 3 at the Geoje City Agricultural Development Center, the 18th edition this year promises exhibitions, performances, and a governor’s parade.