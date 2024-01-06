Image; Geoje City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Geoje Panorama Cable Car Adds New Night Lighting

By Haps Staff

Geoje Panorama Cable Car has undergone an exciting transformation in the new year, that enhances the sunset tourism experience.

Geoje Cable Car Co., Ltd., recently completed the installation of night lights in all 45 cable car cabins.

The LED panels, now adorning three sides of each cabin, illuminate the 1.5km stretch from Hakdong Pass to Nojasan Observatory with vibrant colors, creating a stunning night sky reminiscent of the indigo sea of Hallyeo Waterway.

The cabin lights are visible even from the distant coastal road in Nambu-myeon, adding a new dimension to sunset tourism.

This upgrade aims to enhance passenger safety during the descent after enjoying the sunset, providing an additional attraction to the already breathtaking panorama offered by the cable car.

Since its debut in March 2022, the Geoje Panorama Cable Car has attracted over 990,000 visitors and is poised to surpass the 1 million mark, thanks to its panoramic views of Hallyeo Waterway and captivating sunsets over Hallyeohaesang National Park.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Korea Destinations: 15th Geumwonsan Ice Festival

Two Public Late-Night Pharmacies in Gimhae Begin Operations

Hadong Plans to Build a Foreign Worker Dormitory

Sunrise Events Around Gyeongnam Province

Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center Enjoys a Busy Year of Events

Korea Destinations: Ulsan’s Ganjeolgot Sunrise Festival

The Latest

BMCOE to Sign MOU With KTO

Polkadot Paradigm: Exploring the Multi-Chain Network

Ceremony Being Held Tonight For Gwangan Bridge’s New Light Show

Gwangalli Drone Show Schedule For January

Korea Destinations: 15th Geumwonsan Ice Festival

Musinsa Standard Passes 400 Million Won in Sales Since Last Week’s Opening

Busan
clear sky
1 ° C
1 °
1 °
44 %
1kmh
0 %
Sat
5 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
3 °
Tue
7 °
Wed
8 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 