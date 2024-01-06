Geoje Panorama Cable Car Adds New Night Lighting

Geoje Panorama Cable Car has undergone an exciting transformation in the new year, that enhances the sunset tourism experience.

Geoje Cable Car Co., Ltd., recently completed the installation of night lights in all 45 cable car cabins.

The LED panels, now adorning three sides of each cabin, illuminate the 1.5km stretch from Hakdong Pass to Nojasan Observatory with vibrant colors, creating a stunning night sky reminiscent of the indigo sea of Hallyeo Waterway.

The cabin lights are visible even from the distant coastal road in Nambu-myeon, adding a new dimension to sunset tourism.

This upgrade aims to enhance passenger safety during the descent after enjoying the sunset, providing an additional attraction to the already breathtaking panorama offered by the cable car.

Since its debut in March 2022, the Geoje Panorama Cable Car has attracted over 990,000 visitors and is poised to surpass the 1 million mark, thanks to its panoramic views of Hallyeo Waterway and captivating sunsets over Hallyeohaesang National Park.