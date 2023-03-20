Image: Geoje City
Geoje Panorama Cable Car Exceeds 600,000 Passengers Since its Opening Last Year

Haps Staff

Geoje Panorama Cable Car has exceeded 600,000 passengers in just one year of opening.

The ‘Geoje Panorama Cable Car’, where you can see the superb view of Hallyeo Waterway, has been leading the local economy by invigorating the local tourism industry for a year since its opening.

This cable car runs 45 10-seater cabins on a 1.5km section from Hakdonggogae in Dongbu-myeon, Geoje to Nojasan (565m) observatory.

The outstanding unexplored view of Hallyeosudo seen from the upper station of the cable car is a masterpiece. It is named ‘Geoje Panorama Cable Car’ because it allows a 360-degree view.

