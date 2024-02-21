Image: Geoje Marine Tourism Development Corporation
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Geoje Tourist Monorail to Resume Operations March 1

By Haps Staff

The Geoje Tourist Monorail, previously halted due to a fire, is set to resume operation on the 1st of next month after completing restoration work.

The operator, Geoje Marine Tourism Development Corporation, rebuilt the lower platform into a three-story building and introduced 25 new hybrid monorail vehicles.

Night landscape lighting was installed on the monorail line, and large LED displays, landscape sculptures, and media art on the upper and lower platforms have been added.

The monorail, spanning 3.54km round trip, aims to revitalize local tourism, having attracted over 650,000 passengers since its opening in March 2018.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Tongyeong’s Bongsutgol Cherry Blossom Festival to be Held a Week Earlier This Year

Miryang Arirang Grand Park Creates a ‘Garden of Expatriates’

Korea Destinations: Various Flower Festivals Heralding Spring to be Held in Yangsan

Geoje City Promotes Jeodo and Jisimdo With New Branding

Tea Market and Tea Cafe to be Opened at Hadong Wild Tea Experience Center

Tongdosa Temple’s Cheonwangmun Gate in Yangsan Designated as National Treasure

The Latest

North Port’s First Phase Projects Making Progress Towards Completion

Saha-gu to Host the National Dadaepo Kite Festival This Saturday

Jeongwol Daeboreum Events Taking Place This Saturday Around Busan

Tongyeong’s Bongsutgol Cherry Blossom Festival to be Held a Week Earlier This Year

1st Visiting Connected Market Busan Edition to be Held This Weekend

Momoyama Holding “Love Promotion” Event Through March 31

Busan
moderate rain
5 ° C
5 °
5 °
87 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
6 °
Fri
7 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 