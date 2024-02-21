Geoje Tourist Monorail to Resume Operations March 1

The Geoje Tourist Monorail, previously halted due to a fire, is set to resume operation on the 1st of next month after completing restoration work.

The operator, Geoje Marine Tourism Development Corporation, rebuilt the lower platform into a three-story building and introduced 25 new hybrid monorail vehicles.

Night landscape lighting was installed on the monorail line, and large LED displays, landscape sculptures, and media art on the upper and lower platforms have been added.

The monorail, spanning 3.54km round trip, aims to revitalize local tourism, having attracted over 650,000 passengers since its opening in March 2018.