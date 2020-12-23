TravelDomestic Destinations

Geoje’s Major Tourist Attractions Closing From Today Until January 3

Haps Staff

Geoje has announced new Covid-19 Reinforcement Prevention Measures as it plans to shut down all of its major tourist facilities and all events from today until January 3.

As the region has seen a sudden spike in positive coronavirus cases, Geoje Mayor Byun Kwang-yong held a special briefing yesterday outlining the new measures.

All major tourist facilities in the region, including Oedo, Jeodo, Wind Hill, Maemiseong Fortress, and Geunpo Village Tunnel will be closed, as well as the POW Camp and the operation of the monorail.

All major events, including the Jangseongpo Year-end Fireworks Festival and Mongdolgae Sunrise Festival, are canceled.

All lodging on the island can also only operate at 50% capacity.

Mayor Byun encouraged visitors to refrain from visiting the island if possible this holiday season.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Gangneung Drastically Scales Back New Year’s Sunrise Events

Haps Staff -
One of the top destinations in the country to watch the first sunrise of the year, Gangneung has largely cut back its plans for this year's event.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Geochang’s Christmas Tree Culture Festival Begins This Sunday

Haps Staff -
Geochang-gun in Gyeongsangnam-do will open the 8th Geochang Christmas Tree Culture Festival from this Sunday.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm

Haps Staff -
Korea is aglow this season with lighting festivals across the nation, but the Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gyeonggi province is one you might not want to miss.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Namhae Barae-gil Upgrades its Walking Courses

Haps Staff -
Barae-gil, the local walking trails around the island of Namhae have doubled in size after it unveiled its 2.0 version earlier this week.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea in Photos: Cornflower Fruit Blooming Along Sancheong Driving Course

Haps Staff -
As the temperatures have started dipping to near freezing near Sancheong-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do, red ripe cornflower fruit has started blooming along the popular driving course from Saengcho Nadeulmok to Dong-Euibogam Village.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Seolri Skywalk Opens in Namhae

Haps Staff -
Seolri Skywalk, the newest tourist attraction in the region has opened its test period in Mijo-myeon, Namhae-gun before its grand opening next month.
Read more

The Latest

Burger King Opens New Centum Store Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Burger King continues to expand in Busan opening its newest location today in Centum City
Read more

Geoje’s Major Tourist Attractions Closing From Today Until January 3

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Geoje has announced new Covid-19 Reinforcement Prevention Measures as it plans to shut down all of its major tourist facilities and all events from today until January 3.
Read more

Busan Beaches, Major Tourist Sites Will Be Shut Down on NYE

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is going all out to prevent crowds from forming at major tourist sites this New Year's Eve.
Read more

Celebrate Christmas and Win Prizes With BeFM’s Home Christmas Special with Eric Plese

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
BeFM is hosting a special Christmas event for its listeners on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
Read more

Goseong-gun Applies for Protection of 550 Year Old Japanese Oak Tree

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Goseong-gun in Gyeongnam-do has applied for the protection of a 550-year-old Japanese oak tree.
Read more

New Dining Regulations Set for Christmas Eve to January 3

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued new guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more
Busan
scattered clouds
13 ° C
13 °
13 °
28 %
6.2kmh
34 %
Thu
11 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
11 °

Dine & Drink

Burger King Opens New Centum Store Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Burger King continues to expand in Busan opening its newest location today in Centum City
Read more

New Dining Regulations Set for Christmas Eve to January 3

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Korean government has issued new guidelines for dining over the holiday season in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

Cafe Show Seoul Presents Key Trend ’SMILE’ for 2021 Coffee Market

Business Spotlight Haps Staff -
Asia’s largest coffee exhibition, Cafe Show Seoul, which occurred from November 4 to November 7, 2020 at COEX in Seoul, selected and announced the market key word for 2021 as “S.M.I.L.E,” which means to encourage that difficulties and struggles faced by the pandemic in 2020 will be overcome in the post-COVID-19 era.
Read more

HQ Offering a Christmas Day Special

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting a special meal this Christmas Day for those looking to enjoy a home-cooked meal.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 