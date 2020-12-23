Geoje’s Major Tourist Attractions Closing From Today Until January 3

Geoje has announced new Covid-19 Reinforcement Prevention Measures as it plans to shut down all of its major tourist facilities and all events from today until January 3.

As the region has seen a sudden spike in positive coronavirus cases, Geoje Mayor Byun Kwang-yong held a special briefing yesterday outlining the new measures.

All major tourist facilities in the region, including Oedo, Jeodo, Wind Hill, Maemiseong Fortress, and Geunpo Village Tunnel will be closed, as well as the POW Camp and the operation of the monorail.

All major events, including the Jangseongpo Year-end Fireworks Festival and Mongdolgae Sunrise Festival, are canceled.

All lodging on the island can also only operate at 50% capacity.

Mayor Byun encouraged visitors to refrain from visiting the island if possible this holiday season.