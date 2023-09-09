German Village Beer Festival Promotional Pop-up store ‘Namhae-ro Store’ to Open This Week

Namhae-gun and the Namhae Tourism and Cultural Foundation are hosting a 14-day pop-up store on Haeridan-gil, Busan, from the 11th to the 24th, with the theme of “Going to Namhae to Savor Beer.”

This event is carefully crafted to showcase the allure of Namhae tourism to the people of Busan. It will feature a range of tourist souvenirs and processed agricultural and marine products available for display and purchase.

The Namhae Tourism Cultural Foundation has partnered with local businesses specializing in tourism souvenirs and processed agricultural and marine goods, bringing forth a selection of 15 high-quality products.

Moreover, there will be an opportunity to join a special travel program to attend the 11th Namhae German Village Beer Festival, with various engaging events planned for visitors and shoppers.

The ‘Namhae-ro Store’ pop-up shop is located at 11, Udong 1-ro 38beon-gil, Haeundae-gu, Busan, open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. between the 11th and the 24th.