German Village Square in Namhae to be Renovated

Comprehensive restriction of access to the German Village Square in Namhae will last for a period of 48 days, starting from February 13th to March 31st.

This decision is part of Namhae County’s efforts to refurbish the German Village Square by replacing worn-out sidewalk blocks and conducting sound system expansion and communication work, aligned with a regional tourism development project through a public contest.

To minimize inconvenience for residents and tourists, Namhae-gun has strategically scheduled the construction to commence after the Lunar New Year holiday, implementing complete control over the area for the entire 48-day duration.

During this period, the Exhibition Hall, Souvenir Shop, and Deutscher Imbis within the plaza will be temporarily unavailable for use.

