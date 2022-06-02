Get a 60% Discount This Month on KTX Fares to Busan

The city of Busan will carry out various Busan tourism promotions together with the Busan Tourism Organization to celebrate June 2022, under the theme ‘2022 Travel Month for Restoring Daily Life’, a special travel campaign promoted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization for the month of June for the rapid recovery of the domestic tourism market.

The ‘Train to Busan Night View Competition’ promotion will be conducted for domestic tourists visiting Busan, and a discount of up to 60% on KTX fares and a night view tour package is provided.

There are 5 individual free travel products such as the Busan City Tour Bus and the Diamond Tower of Yongdusan Park, and 7 packages including the Busan Night View Walking Tour.

Reservations can be made through the KORAIL Talk app and the Let’s Korail website, and each travel product can be used from the 4th.

The second promotion prepared is the ‘Korea Accommodation Daejeon Busan Edition’. Together with the Korea Tourism Organization, 5,000 coupons for accommodation discounts in the Busan area are issued to provide a discount of 50,000 won to tourists who book accommodation products exceeding 70,000 won.

From 10 am on the 7th, coupons can be received by applying at 24 online travel agencies participating in this promotion, and only one coupon is issued per person.

From June 14th, the ‘Busan Eco 5 Trekking Challenge’, will provide tourists with healing and eco-friendly travel in nature.

Two eco-sea trekking courses including ‘Oryukdo-Igidae-Gwangalli’ and ‘Yeongdodaegyo Bridge-Hinnyeoul Cultural Village’ and three eco-mountain trekking courses including Geumjeongsan, Bongraesan, and Seunghaksan are planned with a trekking influencer.

In addition, the ‘My Own Busan City Tour Travel Diary’ certification event, which provides prizes through a lottery when tourists who board the Busan City Tour bus upload photos, videos, and releases to their personal network, started at the end of May and runs until the 20th.