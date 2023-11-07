Dine & Drink

Get Your Chili Ready at the 11th Annual HQ Chili Cook-off

By Haps Staff

Join HQ Gwangan for some revelry and gassy merrymaking at the 11th annual chili cook-off on Saturday, November 19th at HQ Gwangan.

Chefs will present their chili for you to taste and judge in a culinary competition that is sure to leave you full and entirely satisfied.

12,000 buys you the privilege to sample a bowl of each of the cooks’ chili and a vote to cast for your favorite and proceeds will go to the Dding Dong, an LGBTQ Youth Crisis Support Center based in Korea. After sampling, votes are then tallied until a winner is declared.

The event gets underway at 6 p.m.

They still have room for more cooks and volunteers, so if you think you make a mean chili, prove it. Anyone wishing to be a cook or to help out, please send a private message to HQ Bar on Facebook.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Eat Like a Local: Seaman’s Club Accepting Orders For Thanksgiving Dinner

Convenience Stores Gear Up For Pepero Day With Unique Character Marketing

Yeongdo Coffee Festival to be Held This Weekend

Starbucks Introduces a Limited Offer “Cotton Sky Yogurt Blended” Drink

Burger King Introduces the ‘Bul Yangyang Maximum’

Busan International Seafood & Fisheries Expo Returns This Week

The Latest

Amphibious Tour Bus Launch May Be Getting Near

ED: Gimhae Chooses a New Slogan, And It’s Really Bad

How to Get a Free COVID-19 Vaccine in Korea

International Destinations: Santa’s Secret Spots: Bucket-List Festive Destinations From Anantara Hotels & Resorts

Exploring the 2023 Sea Art Festival in Busan: Intersections of Sea, Women, and Humanity

Canadian Film Festival

Busan
clear sky
7 ° C
7 °
7 °
61 %
1kmh
0 %
Tue
11 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 