Get Your Chili Ready at the 11th Annual HQ Chili Cook-off

Join HQ Gwangan for some revelry and gassy merrymaking at the 11th annual chili cook-off on Saturday, November 19th at HQ Gwangan.

Chefs will present their chili for you to taste and judge in a culinary competition that is sure to leave you full and entirely satisfied.

12,000 buys you the privilege to sample a bowl of each of the cooks’ chili and a vote to cast for your favorite and proceeds will go to the Dding Dong, an LGBTQ Youth Crisis Support Center based in Korea. After sampling, votes are then tallied until a winner is declared.

The event gets underway at 6 p.m.

They still have room for more cooks and volunteers, so if you think you make a mean chili, prove it. Anyone wishing to be a cook or to help out, please send a private message to HQ Bar on Facebook.