Get COVID-19 Related Information in 12 Different Languages Using the Danuri Call Center

For those looking for COVID-19 information in Korea, the Danuri Call Center provides interpretation and translation services for multicultural families in 12 different languages regarding daily life quarantine measures, application procedures for emergency relief funds, and more.

The 12 different languages include English, Chinese, Japanese, Vietnamese, Khmer, Russian, Nepali, Lao, Mongolian, Thai, Tagalog, and Uzbek.

You can call the Multicultural Family Help Line at 1577-1366 or visit their website.