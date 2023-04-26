Image: Gyeongnam province
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Get Discount Tickets to Major Attractions in Gyeongnam Using Sacheon Airport

Haps Staff

Gyeongnam province will promote discount tickets for major tourist attractions in western Gyeongnam to attract tourists from Sacheon Airport.

Currently, major tourist attractions where discounts can be applied when using Sacheon Airport include  Sacheon Sea Cable Car, Aramaru Aquarium, Geoje Cable Car, Sea World, Hadong Cable Car, and the ZiplineIf you use Sacheon Airport and bring your air ticket, you can receive a discount.

On  April 11, the provincial government held a working-level meeting to revitalize Sacheon Airport and agreed with 8 cities and counties in Western Gyeongnam to discover additional discount benefits in connection with major tourist attractions and airports to attract tourists to Sacheon Airport.

Accordingly, not only Sacheon and Jinju tourist destinations near the airport but also  Hadong cable car and ziplines are newly discovered and discounts are being applied.

The provincial government believes that through the tourist attraction strategy linking Sacheon Airport and tourist destinations, it will be able to contribute to revitalizing the local economy by revitalizing the airport and attracting local tourists.

If the southern coastal area is created as a new tourism base through the establishment of a global marine tourism belt, tourism demand is expected to increase, and Sacheon Airport, which operates the Sacheon-Gimpo route, is expected to be revitalized through tourism linkage policies.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
50 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Wed
12 °
Thu
16 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 