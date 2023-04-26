Get Discount Tickets to Major Attractions in Gyeongnam Using Sacheon Airport

Gyeongnam province will promote discount tickets for major tourist attractions in western Gyeongnam to attract tourists from Sacheon Airport.

Currently, major tourist attractions where discounts can be applied when using Sacheon Airport include Sacheon Sea Cable Car, Aramaru Aquarium, Geoje Cable Car, Sea World, Hadong Cable Car, and the Zipline. If you use Sacheon Airport and bring your air ticket, you can receive a discount.

On April 11, the provincial government held a working-level meeting to revitalize Sacheon Airport and agreed with 8 cities and counties in Western Gyeongnam to discover additional discount benefits in connection with major tourist attractions and airports to attract tourists to Sacheon Airport.

Accordingly, not only Sacheon and Jinju tourist destinations near the airport but also Hadong cable car and ziplines are newly discovered and discounts are being applied.

The provincial government believes that through the tourist attraction strategy linking Sacheon Airport and tourist destinations, it will be able to contribute to revitalizing the local economy by revitalizing the airport and attracting local tourists.

If the southern coastal area is created as a new tourism base through the establishment of a global marine tourism belt, tourism demand is expected to increase, and Sacheon Airport, which operates the Sacheon-Gimpo route, is expected to be revitalized through tourism linkage policies.