Get Good Deals on Agricultural Products at Junam Summer Market This Saturday in Changwon

Changwon Special City will hold the ‘Junam Summer Market’ to directly sell agricultural products produced by local residents near the clean Junam Reservoir on the 4th.

At the Junam Summer Market, you can find seasonal agricultural products and local specialties at a fresher and cheaper price on many different types of vegetables as well as hosting various cultural events.

As an eco-tourism area, market participants are required to bring eco-bags and reusable containers as they pursue a system for using disposable products and eco-friendly events without waste.

Junam Market is planned for a total of 6 times this year, and it is expected to expand further in connection with related projects in the future.

Junam Summer Market will be held in the empty lot next to the Junam Reservoir Ecology Learning Center from 11 am to 5 pm, and will also be held on June 25 and July 30.

In the second half of the year, it will be held three more times as an autumn market in line with the production schedule of local agricultural specialties.