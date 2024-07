For a limited time, KFC is offering up to 5,000 won in discount coupons for delivery orders placed through the KFC app.

The event runs through Friday, July 26 and customers can enjoy these discounts exclusively through the KFC app for delivery orders, with coupons valid until 8:59 p.m. each day.

Please note that some store events are excluded, and discounts are not applicable to Chicken Night and Chicken All Day promotions.