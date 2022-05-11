Image: City of Busan
Geumbit Sunset Bridge Connecting Gupo and the Nakdong River Area Completed

Haps Staff

The tentatively named Geumbit Sunset Bridge opened as the first stage of the ‘Nakdong River Gupo Naru 10-ri Road Construction Project’, which connects the river and the city center to realize a ’15-minute city’ was completed.

The city of Busan held a ceremony for the completion of the ‘Geumbit Sunset Bridge’ connecting the Gupo area and the Nakdong River area in the area of ​​Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu at 10 am yesterday.

The completion ceremony was attended by Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, lawmaker Jeon Jae-soo, acting Buk-gu mayor, Buk-gu council chairperson, city/gu council members, and construction officials.

‘Geumbit Sunset Bridge’ is a pedestrian bridge connecting Gupo Market and Hwamyeong Ecological Park, and is scheduled to open at the end of May after completing additional administrative procedures. It is expected that it will be reborn as a local attraction, as any citizen can appreciate the area around the Nakdong River.

In addition, following the completion of the ‘Geumbit Sunset Bridge’, the pedestrian bridge ‘Gamdong Naru-gil River Walk’ connecting Gupo Station on Subway Line 3 and Hwamyeong Ecological Park is also scheduled to be completed in 2024.

When the two pedestrian bridges are completed, the ‘Nakdonggang Gupo Naru 10-ri-gil’, which connects areas such as Hwamyeong Ecological Park, Deokcheon-dong Youth Street, and Gupo Market, into one axis where nature, history, and culture coexist, will be of great help in improving the quality of life of local residents and revitalizing the local economy through the creation of a pedestrian-centered living area.

