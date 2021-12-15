Geumgang Park Cable Cars and Facilities Upgrades Face Major Hurdle

Geumgang Park cable cars and its facilities plan to get a major facelift are in doubt.

Once considered the city’s favorite park from the 1960s through the 1980s, the park’s facilities are in need of a major upgrade.

First, construction of the amusement facilities has been delayed after plans to proceed with the approval process were delayed.

Sambu Construction Consortium had proposed a project to upgrade the cable cars from the existing two cars that can transport 48 people to 28 cars that can take 10 people each on the same 1.3-kilometer route.

Other projects to modernize the park include updating the existing facilities, adding a parking lot, establishing an entry plaza, and expanding Woojangchun-ro.

Plans will continue to move on to secure business feasibility.

Geumgang Park opened to the public in 1966.