Geumgang Park Cable Cars and Facilities May Get a Major Upgrade

Haps Staff

Geumgang Park cable cars and its facilities may get a major facelift in the not to distant future.

Once considered the city’s favorite park from the 1960s through the 1980s, the park’s facilities are in need of a major upgrade.

The central government has decided that the cable car modernization project is an appropriate facility for private investment.

Sambu Construction Consortium has proposed a project to upgrade the cable cars from the existing two cars that can transport 48 people to 28 cars that can take 10 people each on the same 1.3-kilometer route.

If approved, construction on the 40 billion won project would begin in December 2022 and take 18 months to complete.

Other projects to modernize the park include updating the existing facilities, adding a parking lot, establishing an entry plaza, and expanding Woojangchun-ro.

Geumgang Park opened to the public in 1966.

 

Haps Staff
Travel

