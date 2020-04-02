Geumgang Park to Get a Major Facelift

Once the top place in Busan for picnics and family outings in the 1960s through the 1980s, the “Geumgang Park Reorganization Project”, which has been in progress since 2012, has finally been decided.

For the reorganization project, which is set to have a total project cost of 189.1 billion won they plan to modernize the cable cars and amusement facilities, creating parking lots, establish an entrance square, and expanding Ujangchun-ro.

The proposal for private projects includes modernizing the cable car, which has been operating for 50 years since 1966, as a gondola and establishing a new amusement facility named “Family Land”.

It also includes infrastructure maintenance projects to improve access to citizens, such as the maintenance of the left and right retaining walls at the entrance of the park.

The cable car modernization project was proposed by Sambu Construction and Shinjin Maintenance & Engineering Co., Ltd. and invested a total of 370.8 billion won and will take up to 18 months of construction leads to a total length of 1.3 km.

The new project for Family Land was proposed by Hotel Nongshim Co., Ltd. and totaled KRW 22.5 billion.

It includes a youth family center with a total floor area of ​​11,514m2, with four floors above ground and 1 floor underground and the surrounding park will be renovated.

The expansion of Ujangchun-ro includes building a public parking lot nearby.