Geumgo Art Museum’s ‘Original City Center, Retrospective Color’ Exhibition

From May 28th to July 21st, Busan’s underground main building at the Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum is hosting an innovative art exhibition ‘Original City Center, Retrospective Color‘, offering a fresh perspective on the original city center.

Through various modern art forms like painting, sculpture, and dance, the exhibition explores the evolution of Busan’s downtown, inviting viewers to contemplate its past, present, and future.

Featuring works by eight artists, including Yeo Geun-seop’s vibrant seascapes and Kim Hyeon-yeop’s reflective sculptures, the exhibition captures the essence of the city’s soul.

From community art projects to immersive installations like Jo Eun-pil’s ‘Edited Challah’, the showcase delves into the multifaceted layers of Busan’s urban identity.

Additionally, on May 28th, an exclusive fam tour, led by Art Director Lee Chang-hoon, offers a unique experience with musical performances complementing the exhibition’s ambiance.