Geumjeongsan Life Culture Festival to be Held Online Sunday

The 2020 Geumjeongsan Life Culture Festival will be held this Sunday to pray for the well-being of the local community.

The festival consists of a tour of the mountain and various programs which will all be held online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

At 6 a.m., a Sangut will be held at Godangbong Peak, while a dancing snapdragon performance will be held at 3 p.m.

An art exhibition featuring 10 artists will be held at DOT Museum until the 10th of September.

The popular Moonlight Walk will also take place on September 5th at the North Gate.