Image: geumjeong.go.kr
Geumjeongsanseong Fortress Festival

By Haps Staff

The Geumjeongsanseong Fortress Festival will be held around Geumjeongsanseong Fortress and Oncheoncheon Stream on May 26 through 28.

The fortress stretches about 18,845 meters, making it one of the longest fortresses in the country.

A walking event, concerts, and other themed events are scheduled to take place.

Event Information

Period: Friday, May 26 – Sunday, May 28

Venue: Geumjeongsanseong Fortress Plaza

Hosted by: Geumjeong-gu Office

How to get there: Oncheonjang Station (Metro line 1), exit 3. Take bus 204 at the other side of the exit. Get off at Gonghae Village stop.

Information: geumjeong.go.kr/festival

 

